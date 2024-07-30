Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 60,408 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 180.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,166,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,251,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

