Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 120.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 24.3% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $452.18. The company had a trading volume of 494,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.86 and a 200 day moving average of $438.69. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.10.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

