Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,819 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 288,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 206,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,376 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 137,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 638,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 1,152,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

