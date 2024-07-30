Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYFree Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 940,849 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 311,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 621,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. 1,263,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,703. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

