Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.5 %

LiveRamp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 150,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.51 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.