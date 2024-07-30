Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $34.37 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. 3,600,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

