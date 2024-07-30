Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

EL traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.19. 1,970,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,696. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $183.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

