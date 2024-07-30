Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Autoliv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.87. 304,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

