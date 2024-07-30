Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $29.62 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.38% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. 591,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

