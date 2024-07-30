Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $21.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,997 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.17% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 323,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,459. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.