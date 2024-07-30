Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488,256 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.51% of EZCORP worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 82.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,015. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

