Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,589 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $115.59. 1,603,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,414. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

