Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,532 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. 1,747,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,424. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

