Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 183,058 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,007,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,438 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

NTST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,694. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.58, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 0.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

