Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 224,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.