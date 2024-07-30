Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 41,669 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWMN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,988. The company has a market cap of $602.55 million, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.15. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $99,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at $29,345,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $38,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock worth $853,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

