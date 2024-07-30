Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ SILO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 853,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.50.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 4,992.30%.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

