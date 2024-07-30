Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Silicom updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SILC stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05. Silicom has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

