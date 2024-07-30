Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie G. Castle Sells 1,235 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

BSRR stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133. The stock has a market cap of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

