Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill Sells 6,285 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $187,732.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,279.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $28.62. 45,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $417.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

