Short Interest in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Declines By 14.9%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 759,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritone

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Trading Down 3.2 %

VERI opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 154.87% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

