Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Rises By 23.1%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 681,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.89.

BLD traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.09. 294,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.25. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $483.12.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

