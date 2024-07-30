Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Declines By 18.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SONM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,919. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

