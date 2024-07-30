Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Decreases By 17.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 20,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 3,405,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

