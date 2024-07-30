Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Grows By 38.6%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWBF remained flat at $430.96 during trading on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $430.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.63.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

