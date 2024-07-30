Short Interest in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expands By 24.6%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 1.0 %

RICK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 5,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $25,009.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 69.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 373,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,561 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

