Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Expands By 48.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PureTech Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

