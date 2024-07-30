Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Expands By 48.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PureTech Health Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
About PureTech Health
