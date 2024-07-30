Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Decreases By 17.0%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance
PRT remained flat at $4.06 during trading on Tuesday. 31,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,614. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.
PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
