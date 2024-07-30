Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Decreases By 17.0%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT remained flat at $4.06 during trading on Tuesday. 31,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,614. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

About PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.