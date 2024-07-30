Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Rises By 51.6%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 380,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

PepGen Stock Down 5.6 %

PEPG traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,108. The company has a market cap of $567.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. PepGen has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepGen will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $136,732.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $136,732.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,182 shares of company stock valued at $844,269. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEPG. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after buying an additional 2,557,593 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepGen by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEPG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

