Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Rises By 51.6%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 380,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
PepGen Stock Down 5.6 %
PEPG traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,108. The company has a market cap of $567.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. PepGen has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $19.30.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepGen will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEPG. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after buying an additional 2,557,593 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepGen by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on PEPG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepGen
About PepGen
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepGen
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.