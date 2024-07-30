Short Interest in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Decreases By 18.7%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 30,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
