Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Increases By 50.2%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 912.0 days.
Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance
OCLCF remained flat at $71.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. Oracle Co. Japan has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Co. Japan
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.