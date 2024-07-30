Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Increases By 50.2%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 912.0 days.

OCLCF remained flat at $71.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. Oracle Co. Japan has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

