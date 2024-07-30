Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Decreases By 18.6%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 18.68%.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.73%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $33,119.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NACCO Industries by 73.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

