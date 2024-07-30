Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Increases By 25.0%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Myers Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,299. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $542.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.