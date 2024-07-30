Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Increases By 25.0%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,299. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $542.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
