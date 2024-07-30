Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Grows By 22.9%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,684,000 after acquiring an additional 538,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 213.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

