Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Declines By 18.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.3 %
LYSDY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. 53,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,574. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
