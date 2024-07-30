Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Declines By 18.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.3 %

LYSDY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. 53,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,574. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

