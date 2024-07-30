Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Increases By 8.7%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 92,737 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 336,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

