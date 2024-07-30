Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases By 18.2%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557. ITV has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

