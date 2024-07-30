Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expands By 26.7%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,690,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 22,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

International Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

International Paper stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. 254,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at International Paper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $129,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,913,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

