Short Interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Increases By 9.3%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.47. The company had a trading volume of 462,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,774. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.16.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

