Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Expands By 9.1%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 223,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,061. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

