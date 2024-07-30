Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Increases By 9.5%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

EDN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

