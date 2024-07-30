Short Interest in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Declines By 36.0%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.89. 217,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

