Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Increases By 22.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of CVAC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 540,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $808.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.64.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
