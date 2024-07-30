Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Increases By 22.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get CureVac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVAC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 540,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $808.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.64.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.