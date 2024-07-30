Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Grows By 26.1%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,216,324.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,411. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,574. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

