Short Interest in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Grows By 47.2%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 930,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Copa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.05. 238,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,915. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

