Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rises By 24.8%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $530.52 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.