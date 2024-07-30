Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Drops By 14.3%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cannae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,486 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 314,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 381,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.95. 247,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

