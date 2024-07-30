Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Increases By 24.6%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bolloré Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 65,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

