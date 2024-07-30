Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Drops By 16.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.63. 835,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,056. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 605.26% and a negative return on equity of 129.31%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

