Short Interest in Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Grows By 25.4%

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.6 days.
Better Collective A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTRCF remained flat at $28.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. Better Collective A/S has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
About Better Collective A/S
